Bournemouth have approached Liverpool over a possible loan return for centre-back Nat Phillips, Sky Sports has reported.

Liverpool allowed Phillips to join Bournemouth on loan back in January, giving him the chance to pick up regular game time with the promotion-chasing Cherries after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 25-year-old ended up playing a prevalent role in Scott Parker’s side, helping them to 2nd place. Phillips played all 90 minutes in his 17 outings, missing only one game during his temporary stay at Dean Court.

Bournemouth have been one of the many sides linked with a swoop for Phillips this summer, with the Liverpool Echo stating a permanent move was in their sights.

Now, a fresh update has emerged from Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 13.06.22, 11:23) stating that Bournemouth have made a formal move to try and bring him back to the south coast.

The Cherries have made contact with Liverpool over a possible loan return, with the Reds now keen on keeping him after initially planning to let him go permanently.

A smart target?

Bringing Phillips back could prove to be a clever move for all involved.

He has experience of playing at the very top of the game with Liverpool but if he isn’t going to get game time under Jurgen Klopp just yet, it makes sense for him to head out on loan to continue playing in the Premier League.

From the Cherries’ perspective, Phillips already knows exactly what Parker would be demanding of him, so there wouldn’t be a settling-in process or period needed like there would be for a fresh face.

It remains to be seen how the pursuit pans out, but Bournemouth have made their interest formal with an approach to Liverpool.