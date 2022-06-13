Sheffield Wednesday have agreed personal terms with Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper David Stockdale, who will undergo a medical early this week.

Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers both suffered play-off heartbreak at the hands of Sunderland, with the Owls losing in the semi-finals before the Chairboys were defeated in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Both will be battling one another for promotion next time around, but one man who looks set to be donning different colours for the promotion fight is goalkeeper Stockdale.

It emerged last week that Sheffield Wednesday were in advanced talks to sign Stockdale from Wycombe Wanderers and now, The Star has detailed how the move has progressed.

It is now claimed that Wednesday and Stockdale have reached an agreement over personal terms. A medical is now scheduled to take place in the early stages of this week as they look to wrap up a deal.

A key early move…

Sheffield Wednesday are in the need for a new goalkeeper after Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s temporary stint at Hillsborough came to an end upon the climax of the 2021/22 season.

Joe Wildsmith is out of contract though he has been offered a new deal, with Cameron Dawson the only senior goalkeeper currently contracted to the Owls beyond the end of this month.

Darren Moore will have been determined to add a new goalkeeper to his ranks in the early stages of the window and with a medical scheduled for Stockdale, it seems a new shot-stopper is Hillsborough-bound.