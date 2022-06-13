West Brom are among a ‘host of clubs’ to have tabled contract offers for Millwall’s Jed Wallace, report Express and Star.

Wallace, 28, sees his Millwall contract expire at the end of this month.

The attacking midfielder has just concluded his fifth full season as a permanent Lions player, scoring six and assisting 12 in 38 league outings for Gary Rowett’s side last season.

There’s been a lot of speculation around his future – his contract expiration was a talking point for Millwall throughout last season, and the Lions have tabled him a new deal.

But a number of other clubs have been linked with Wallace, mainly West Brom, who are said to be really keen on the Englishman, with a report from Express and Star now revealing that the Baggies are among a number of clubs who’ve offered Wallace a contract ahead of the end of this month.

A big decision for Wallace…

Wallace said (via Express and Star) last month that he will take his time to decide upon his next move. He did however hint at possibly staying with Millwall and so all the clubs who might have tabled offers for Wallace, could yet be left disappointed.

For the Baggies, they’re in need of a few more keen signings after bringing in John Swift earlier this summer.

Steve Bruce needs to add a bit more quality to his side, especially in attack, to ensure that he has a side capable of challenging for the top-six.

Wallace fits the bill, but if the Baggies can’t bring him in then they’ll need to move on. With Wallace playing the waiting game though, West Brom could be left short come the end of this month when contracts officially expire.

But West Brom have their offer on the table, so it’s now down to Wallace.