Coventry City have knocked back an approach from Middlesbrough for Viktor Gyokeres, claims Football Insider.

Gyokeres is a man in-demand following his impressive 2021/22 season in the Championship.

The Swedish international netted 17 times for Coventry City in the league, helping them claim a 12th place finish in the final table.

In the weeks since the end of the season, Gyokeres has been linked with the likes of Fulham and Middlesbrough, with Football Insider previously saying that Fulham had made an approach for the striker.

But CoventryLive’s Andy Turner cleared up that rumour, saying that Fulham had not made an approach to sign Gyokeres.

And now, Football Insider are claiming that Middlesbrough have had an enquiry turned down, but this emerging rumour may be taken with a pinch of salt.

Boro look to have their eyes on some ambitious signings this summer. With Djed Spence seemingly nearing his big money move to the Premier League, Boro boss Chris Wilder looks as though he has some spending money ahead of him, and Gyokeres could be one of his first signings.

It may take a bit of money for Coventry to part ways with the striker, but he proved last season that he’s one of the deadliest and most promising attackers in the division and so it would surely be money well spent.

Joining another Championship team may be something of a sideways move for Gyokeres. But Middlesbrough clearly have ambition, and if they can pull off some ambitious signings like Gyokeres, then they could yet be challenging for promotion to the top flight next season.