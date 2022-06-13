Huddersfield Town are not interested in signing Cardiff City’s out of contract midfielder Will Vaulks, Yorkshire Live has reported.

Huddersfield Town, QPR, Stoke City, Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday have all been mentioned as clubs interested in Vaulks.

The 28-year-old midfielder sees his contract with Cardiff City expire this summer and it has already been confirmed that he will be moving on for pastures new when his deal comes to an end, freeing him to find a new home as a free agent ahead of the new season.

However, one club who look as though they won’t be pursuing a deal is Huddersfield Town.

Yorkshire Live has said that the Terriers are not looking to sign the Wales international this summer amid a link with a free transfer swoop for his signature.

Missing out on a good deal?

Vaulks has plenty of Championship pedigree under his belt and he remained a regular with Cardiff City last season, playing 40 times across all competitions for the Bluebirds.

His energetic displays in the middle of the park proved to be of good value over the course of a gruelling Championship season and on a free transfer, he will prove to be a shrewd pick up if his next boss can get him back to his best.

The Wirral-born ace will be determined to impress too. Wales will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar later this year and after missing out on the most recent international squad, Vaulks will be battling to impress in the early stages of next season to prove he deserves to be on the plane.