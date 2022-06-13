Walsall have signed Joe Riley from Carlisle United, as announced by their official club website.

Walsall have snapped up the defender on a free transfer.

Riley, 25, has agreed to join the Saddlers on a two-year deal.

He was offered a new contract by the Cumbrians at the end of last season but has rejected the chance to stay with Paul Simpson’s side for a fresh challenge.

Latest Walsall addition

Walsall are preparing for their first full campaign under the management of Michael Flynn and he has been busy so far this summer putting his own stamp on the squad.

The Midlands club have managed to bring in defensive trio Liam Gordon, Oisin McEntee and Peter Clarke as they look ahead to next term.

Riley has become the latest new face to come through the door and he will give them more competition and depth in their squad.

He has spent the past two years on the books at Carlisle United and played 97 times in all competitions for the Brunton Park club.

The Blackpool-born man, who can also operate midfield if needed, started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League.

He never played for the Red Devils’ first-team and had a loan spell away at Sheffield United before moving to Bradford City permanently in 2018.

Riley then stayed for a couple of campaigns at Valley Parade before moving up to Cumbria.

Walsall is his home now and they finished 16th in the fourth tier last term.