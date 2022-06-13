Rochdale have signed Ethan Ebanks-Landell following his departure from Shrewsbury Town, as announced by their official club website.

Rochdale have swooped to re-sign the defender on a free transfer.

Ebanks-Landell, 29, was released by the Shrews at the end of the last season.

He played at Spotland on loan in 2019 and has now returned there on a permanent basis on a two-year deal.

Latest addition for Rochdale

Rochdale are preparing for their second season in League Two under Robbie Stockdale and have made their second summer signing after landing goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell from Bradford City.

They have now brought in two experienced players which suggests they are in the market for established professionals in this window.

Ebanks-Landell has racked up over 250 appearances in his career to date and has now made the decision to drop into the fourth tier for the first time.

He rose up through the academy at Wolves and went on to play 50 games for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Bury, Sheffield United and MK Dons to get some experience under his belt.

Rochdale came calling during the 2018/19 campaign whilst they were in League One and he played 16 times for the North West outfit.

The West Bromwich-born man was released from Molinuex in 2019 and has spent the past three years with Shrewsbury Town, playing 104 times.

However, the Shrews decided not to extend his contract last month and he has now swiftly completed a new move.