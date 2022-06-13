Preston North End look to be closing in on making their first wave of summer signings.

Ryan Lowe came into the club midway through last season, steered them away from relegation and eventually guided Preston North End to a 13th place finish in the Championship.

Hopes are high for the future under Lowe. This summer looks set to be a busy one with a number of players leaving when their contracts expire at the end of the month, but there looks to be a few deals close to completion for the Lilywhites too.

At the end of last week, it was reported that Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was close to joining Preston on an initial loan deal, though nothing has since been reported on that front.

And yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account that Preston are closing in on the signing of right-back Cyrus Christie, who’s leaving Fulham at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claim that Preston are also in advanced talks with departing Watford striker Andre Gray, who’s been on Lowe’s radar for a number of weeks now.

And another Football Insider story claims that both Stoke City and Preston North End are lining up moves for Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards, with a £100,000 fee being mentioned.

Preston then could be closing in on making some really shrewd signing to kick-start their summer transfer window.

There’s plenty of gaps to fill but if Lowe can bring in the players he wants to bolster his side with, then they might just be dark horses for a place in the top-six next time round.