Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he hopes for some movement on the transfer front in the next two weeks as the Lions prepare to return for pre-season.

Millwall enjoyed a strong 2021/22 campaign, taking their play-off push to the final day before finishing in 9th.

This summer gives Rowett and the Lions the chance to strengthen this summer. The transfer window officially opened last Friday and with the season starting earlier, clubs will be keen to make ground on their respective recruitment drives sooner rather than later.

That seems to be the case at The Den too, with Rowett now stating he is hoping to see some movement in the coming weeks.

Speaking with News At Den, the Millwall boss detailed the hard work going on behind the scenes in the pursuit of new recruits. He explained that he hopes to see it “pick up” this week before “a little bit of action” the following week as pre-season nears.

“We’re working very, very hard,” he said.

“I’ve had lots of meetings behind the scenes to try to make those happen. I know Alex [Aldridge, director of football operations and recruitment] is working extremely hard as well.

“I think it will start to pick up [this] week and then the week after you’ll see a little bit of action everywhere.

“We want to be part of that, we want to bring the majority of our players in if we can before the 22nd, which is when we’re back.”

Rowett warned that it won’t necessarily all pan out as they plan though, but said a mix of loans and permanent deals are being looked at in their bid to strengthen this summer.

Pushing on…

After their push for the Championship play-offs in the season just concluded, Millwall will be hoping a strong summer transfer window can set them up for another top-six fight in the 2022/23 campaign.

Recruitment has been smart and shrewd in years gone by, so Rowett and co will be hoping to emulate that again over the coming weeks and months.

With pre-season starting on the 22nd of this month for Millwall, fans will be hoping some fresh faces have joined the ranks before then.