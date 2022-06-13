Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis has emerged on the radar of Hibernian, as reported by The News.

Portsmouth may well let the attacker move on this summer.

Curtis, 26, has been on the books at Fratton Park since 2018.

The News claim it is ‘increasingly likely’ that Pompey will allow him to leave in this transfer window and that the club will accept an offer of £500,000 for his services.

Portsmouth spell to end?

Curtis has been a good servant to the Hampshire club over the past few years, despite getting linked with a move away in pretty much every transfer window since he joined.

The Republic of Ireland international only has a year left on his contract with Danny Cowley’s side and they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January.

Hibs are managed by former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson these days and their new manager will know all about him from his time in League One.

Curtis rocked up at Pompey having previously played for Derry City and he adapted to life in England with ease.

He has made a total of 190 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with an impressive 50 goals and 39 assists.

The wide man has proven himself in the third tier and will be eager to show what he can do in another league.

Hibs would provide him with an opportunity to show what he can do in the Scottish Premiership and could also offer a pathway into European football down the line.