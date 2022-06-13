Ryan Fredericks is wanted by Middlesbrough, reports claim.

Fredericks, 29, will be leaving West Ham when his contract expires this summer. The right-back joined the club in 2018 but has gradually fallen out of favour, making just seven Premier League appearances last season.

He’s been linked with a return to former cub Fulham ahead of their return to the Premier League but now, a report in The Mail on Sunday (12.06.21, via Hammers.news) claims that he could be about to join Middlesbrough.

Chris Wilder’s side finished in 7th place of the Championship table last season. They missed out on a play-off spot by five points in the end but hopes are high that they can go one step further next season.

And Boro could yet have some money to spend this summer, with right wing-back Djed Spence being eyed up by a number of Premier League teams.

A real coup for Boro…

If these reports are to be trusted, then signing Fredericks will be a real statement for Middlesbrough.

It was said that he was set to sign for Fulham last month. But if Boro can beat Fulham to this signing then they will have a really experienced and quality player on their hands.

Fredericks is a lot like Spence in his attributes at right-back, with pace going forward and a steady-head whilst defending.

But Boro fans won’t read too much into this one until a deal is done. Fredericks is set to become a free agent and will have plenty of suitors, which we can believe, but where he’ll end up remains anyone’s guess.