Stockport County’s Director of Football Simon Wilson says they won’t be rushing into their transfer business this summer.

Stockport County are preparing for life back in the Football League after winning the National League title.

It is no secret that the Hatters are looking to bolster their ranks with some new signings over the next couple of months.

They have already lured Notts County striker Kyle Wootton to Edgeley Park in an ambitious move.

However, the North West club are being cautious with their recruitment and are only in the market for players who they believe will boost what they already have in their squad.

Wilson, who has been with the club since 2020, has provided this transfer update to their official YouTube channel:

“I’m excited about what we can do in the summer but we certainly won’t be rushing into anything that we don’t feel is of genuine quality and an upgrade on the players we have already got at the moment.

“We’ve been very lucky in the sense that infrastructure wise, the size of the club and appeal of the club means we can recruit players from the league (EFL).”

“With that genuine chance of (another) promotion people get excited about the story and it means we can maybe reach players that are considering clubs that are already in higher positions than County right now but looking a year, two years, down the line.

“We want to be ambitious. We’d rather bring in quality than quantity. We still believe in a title winning team here, we’ve got a team of champions here which we think will be more than competitive in the next division if we can supplement that with some genuine quality on top of that.”

Big summer ahead for Stockport County

Stockport County’s biggest task since Mark Stott took over was getting out of non-league and now they have done that anything is possible.

They found a manager in Dave Challinor who is an expert at that level and will now be looking to show what he can do in League Two after having a brief taste with Hartlepool United last year.

The Hatters will be eyeing another promotion next term and the fact four teams can go up, as opposed to two in the last campaign, they will fancy their chances.

Naturally, the club have been linked with a lot of players since sealing their return to the Football League.

Morecambe forward Cole Stockton, Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell and ex-Rochdale goalkeeper Joel Coleman are just a few names to have been mentioned.