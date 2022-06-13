Lincoln City have completed the signing of centre-back Paudie O’Connor from Bradford City, it has been confirmed on their official club website.

Sheffield Wednesday have been among the sides said to be interested in the Bradford City ace ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report from The Star said last month that the Owls were alongside a number of League One and Championship clubs in showing interest, though they were not among the frontrunners.

Now, it has been confirmed that O’Connor has moved on from Valley Parade, with Lincoln City securing an eye-catching deal.

The Imps announced the arrival of the former Leeds United man on Monday at midday, stating that he has signed a ‘long-term’ contract. The move comes after his contract with Bradford City and despite interest from ‘across the EFL’, it is Lincoln City that O’Connor has joined.

A statement of intent from the Imps?

O’Connor becomes Mark Kennedy’s first signing since he was brought in as Michael Appleton’s replacement at Sincil Bank.

It’s an impressive first deal too. The 24-year-old had cemented himself as one of League Two’s best centre-backs and he was being linked with a big step up the EFL for a reason.

Although Lincoln City’s 2021/22 season saw a significant drop from the year before, they remain an ambitious club and will be hoping to push up the table once again, and the signing of O’Connor is a statement of their intent to do just that.

Sheffield Wednesday will now have to cross O’Connor off their shortlist of centre-back targets as Darren Moore looks to bolster his ranks.