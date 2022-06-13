Reading are not expected to sign Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, as detailed in a report by Berkshire Live.

Reading have looked into a deal to sign the centre-back this summer but he will not be making the move to join Paul Ince’s side.

Tucker, 22, is currently a target for Charlton Athletic and Swansea City and they have one less team to compete against now in pursuit of him.

He has also been linked with Championship side Hull City over recent times too.

Where next for Tucker?

Tucker’s future is up in the air right now and it is yet to be known where he will be playing his football next season.

He is out of contract at the end of the month and hasn’t signed a new deal with the Gills yet with the clock ticking.

Neil Harris’ side were relegated to League Two last term and are facing a serious battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets.

The defender has risen up through the academy of the Kent side and has established himself as one of their key players over recent years.

Charlton Athletic have a new boss in Ben Garner and could throw Tucker a League One lifeline over the next few weeks in a bid to tighten up their defence. They finished in a disappointing 13th place in the last campaign.

Swansea City are preparing for Russell Martin’s second season at the helm and could see the Gillingham ace as a decent long-term option.

Reading won’t be bringing him in though and the door to the Select Leasing Car Stadium is shutting for him.