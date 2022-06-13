Luton Town enter the pre-season on the back of their incredible top-six finish last season.

The Hatters surprised everyone to eventually finish inside the Championship’s play-off places.

They eventually crashed out at the hands of finalists Huddersfield Town, but Nathan Jones’ side should have plenty of confidence ahead of the next season.

And there’s been a number of Luton Town transfer rumours as we head into the summer, with Football Insider claiming last week that Hatters striker Danny Hylton is wanted in League One.

They said that all of Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth were keen on Hylton, but since, separate reports have ruled both Ipswich Town and Portsmouth out of the potential signing.

Meanwhile, youngster Dion Pereira is said to be keen on a return to Bradford City, where he spent time on loan last season.

And in terms of potential new signings, Luton Town have recently been linked with a couple in Alex Cochrane and Will Norris.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Luton are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris, with the 28-year-old having fallen well out of favour at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Luton are said to be one of a number of teams taking a look at Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Cochrane, who could be available for loan this summer.

Jones and his Luton Town recruitment team need another shrewd showing in the summer transfer window this time round if they’re to emulate last season’s heroics, with the Championship roster looking as strong as ever.