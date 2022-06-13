Blackpool are set to name Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior as their new manager, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Blackpool have been on the hunt for a new boss since Neil Critchley left to take up the post as Aston Villa’s assistant manager, which became vacant when Michael Beale moved on to become QPR manager.

A whole host of names have been linked with the post at Bloomfield Road since but now, it seems their Critchley successor has been identified.

The Sun journalist Nixon has reported on his Patreon that following talks with Wayne Rooney, Derby County’s assistant manager Rosenior is set to become the new manager of Blackpool.

Rosenior is said to have seen Rooney about his proposed exit from Pride Park and will now take up the vacant post with the Tangerines.

A highly-touted coach…

Rosenior first stepped into coaching as an assistant manager with Brighton and Hove Albion’s U23s.

He then moved on from the Seagulls to become a coach with Derby County, eventually becoming Rooney’s assistant in January 2021.

Rosenior is highly credited with the success the Rams have enjoyed on the pitch in difficult times, working well alongside the Rams’ boss and the rest of his coaching staff.

At 37, the proposed appointment of Rosenior sees Blackpool continue with their ethos of bringing in young, highly-touted coaches and giving them their first shot at senior management. It will be hoped Rosenior can pick up where Critchley left off and prove exactly why he is tipped for a great career in management.