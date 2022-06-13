Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says Charlie Kirk has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make regarding his future at The Valley.

Kirk, 24, only joined the club last summer from Crewe Alexandra.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with the Addicks and was shipped out on loan to Championship side Blackpool for the second-half of last season.

He is now back with his parent club and Sandgaard has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by London News Online:

“We’ve seen interest in him. We’ve got to weigh that between the interest we see from some clubs, how we can utilise him in the squad and how he fits into Ben’s (Garner) philosophy of playing attacking football.”

What next for the Charlton Athletic man?

Kirk is still a useful option for Charlton Athletic to have and they need to carefully consider whether he still is part of their plans.

The decision will ultimately depend on whether new boss Ben Garner sees him as someone who would fit into his style of play.

The Cheshire-born man still has three years left on his contract so it would require a fee to lure him away from London.

He was a hit at former club Crewe Alexandra and made 206 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 32 goals.

Kirk has since failed to find the net in 14 games for the Addicks and was given the green light to move to Blackpool temporarily this past winter.

The attacker played nine times for the Tangerines and again didn’t score with his future now hanging in the balance. That hasn’t stopped other clubs from being interested though and he is wanted man right now.