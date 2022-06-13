Rotherham United are returning to the Championship after finishing in 2nd place of the League One table last season.

And ahead of their return to the Championship, Rotherham United look as though they could be in store for a busy summer, with players being linked with a move to the club and also players being linked with moves away.

And one player who was always going to be linked with a move away is striker Michael Smith.

The 30-year-old scored 19 goals and assisted six more in 45 League One appearances last season, with recent reports linking the Englishman with a surprise move to Hull City.

And another Rotherham man being linked with a move away is Ben Wiles.

The Millers midfielder has been mentioned alongside Sheffield United, but a report from The Star states that no offer has yet been made for Wiles, who racked up 15 goal contributions in League One last season.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Alex Cochrane.

The Sun say that Luton Town, QPR and Rotherham are all battling to sign the Englishman who impressed on loan at Hearts last season.

Lastly, non-league side Altrincham have signed defender Jake Cooper following his release from Rotherham United, whilst Blackburn Rovers are set to appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as manager, putting to bed the rumours linking Paul Warne with the Ewood park vacancy,

The Millers then look to have a few irons in the fire right now. Heading up into the Championship, half the battle for Warne’s side will be in keeping their best players beyond this summer, and the other half will be adding enough quality to their ranks to beat the drop next season.