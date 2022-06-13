Charlton Athletic have finally announced the appointment of Ben Garner.

Charlton Athletic can start properly preparing for next season under their new boss.

The Addicks have chosen the former Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town man as their replacement for Johnnie Jackson.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of The Valley over the past week…

The League One side announced that Garner will be joining last week and that the team will be heading to Spain for pre-season.

In terms of recruitment, the new manager will work closely with the club’s hierarchy when identifying new targets.

Gillingham defender Jack Tucker has emerged on the radar as a potential summer addition. He is out of contract at the end of the month and is expected to leave Priestfield following the Gills’ relegation to League Two.

The centre-back is a man in-demand though and has interest from Championship pair Reading and Swansea City.

Charlton Athletic have also been linked with a swoop for soon-to-be free agent striker Danny Hylton. The door has swung open to sign him too, with Portsmouth and Ipswich Town both cooling their interest.

One player who is not expected to move to The Valley is Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin. He was a reported target last month but has penned a one-year deal at the Kassam Stadium now.

In regards to outgoings, Jayden Stockley is on the radar of fellow League One club Sheffield Wednesday after scoring 20 goals in all competitions last season.

However, the Addicks have no desire to sell him, especially to a potential rival, and would only cash in for big money.

The club are yet to decide on what to do with winger Charlie Kirk following his return from his loan spell at Blackpool.