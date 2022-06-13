Birmingham City are keen on a summer loan move for Crystal Palace ‘keeper and former Blues academy graduate Jack Butland, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will be hoping that, with the help of some summer signings, he can lift the Blues back up the Championship table after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

The transfer window is now open so Bowyer and co will be hoping to make up some early ground in their hunt for new signings.

Now, a report from journalist Nixon on his Patreon has claimed the Blues have set their sights on reuniting with a former favourite.

It is claimed that Birmingham City are interested in signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Butland on loan this summer.

Butland is a product of the Blues’ youth academy, breaking into their first-team and making 46 senior appearances after impressing in their youth ranks and during two spells on loan with Cheltenham Town.

His Crystal Palace future is uncertain though. Vicente Guaita has been the main man in between the sticks at Selhurst Park. He also has only one year remaining on his deal with the club.

A problem area for the Blues?

A reunion would surely be welcomed by the St. Andrew’s faithful.

Bowyer will need to add a new goalkeeper too with Connal Trueman’s departure leaving Neil Etheridge as the only senior ‘keeper contracted to Birmingham City. However, if Butland was to return, he will need a strong defence in front of him too, and their backline was far from that last season.

A Butland return would be popular, but he can’t be expected to be the resolution to their defensive issues – a new-look backline is needed as well.