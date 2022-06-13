Stoke City and Preston North End are both ‘lining up moves’ for Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards, reports Football Insider.

Edwards, 22, is entering the final year of his contract with Scottish outfit Dunfermline, and Football Insider say that the club could now be ‘forced’ into selling him this summer.

The defender is supposedly on the radars of both Stoke City and Preston North End.

Football Insider say that Dunfermline value Edwards at £100,000, and that they want to include a sell-on fee in any potential sale this summer.

The Scot has been a mainstay in the Dunfermline side for the past four seasons now, racking up 37 appearances in the Scottish Championship last season and asserting himself as one of the best up and coming talents in the country.

One for the future…

Edwards remains a young player with no experience of English football. But at 22 years old and having played over 75 times in league competitions for Dunfermline, he’s definitely got a good understanding of the game.

He’ll surely be eyeing up a move south of the border to progress his career in years to come and that move could yet be this summer.

Both Stoke City and Preston will be looking to build upon mid-table finishes last season, with Preston especially looking like they’re going to have a real go this summer.

Stoke City meanwhile are more focused on young players now, which was evident in their transfer business last summer.

Edwards would be an exciting coup for either side and at £100,000, it’s a pretty cheap risk to take on. But with both clubs battling for his signature, that fee could soon rise.