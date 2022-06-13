Hull City are set to continue talks with goalkeeper Matt Ingram over a new deal, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City want to keep hold of the stopper ahead of next season despite his links to some fellow Championship clubs.

Ingram, 28, has been linked with Luton Town and Preston North End in a report by Football Insider.

Blackpool are also said to be keen according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Hull City make stance clear

Hull City intend to retain the services of Ingram and they see him as useful competition for their number one spot.

He still has a year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium and played 29 times in all competitions last term as he competed with Chelsea loan man Nathan Baxter for the place between the sticks.

The Tigers then gave him the green light to head out on an emergency loan deal in May when Luton Town needed a new ‘keeper for the play-offs.

Shota Arveladze’s side are keen to bring back Baxter this summer in some capacity so the club may well have the two same goalkeeping options for the next campaign should they manage to keep hold of Ingram.

Hull City will let youngster Harvey Cartwright, who was third choice last season, head out on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt. He has played twice for the senior team so far and has had temporary spells away at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity in the past.