Preston North End are in advanced talks to sign Watford’s Andre Gray, reports Football Insider.

Preston have been linked with a number of new signings, ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Gray, 30, has been one of the names linked with a potential move to Deepdale since the end of the 2022/23 season.

The striker spent last season on loan with QPR where he scored 10 gols in 28 Championship outings, finishing the campaign as the West London side’s top scorer in the league.

But Watford, upon their relegation from the Premier League, will be letting Gray leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Preston are in advanced talks with Gray, going on to write that talks are ‘progressing well’ and that the two parties are ‘close’ to agreeing a new deal.

A new dawn…

For both Gray and Preston, this summer represents the start of a new chapter.

Gray has endured a tough few years with Watford, coming under a lot of criticism for his lack of form in front of goal. But he proved last season with QPR that he’s someone who can still provide at Championship level.

And for Preston, Lowe has already started on clearing out the squad and replacing some previously underwhelming names with potentially exciting ones, like Gray.

The striker certainly won’t be Preston’s only signing this summer, but his capture would certainly make for a good start to the summer.

Plenty more are needed though before the Lilywhites look like a team capable of challenging for the top-six.