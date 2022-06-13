Grimsby Town have offered a new contract to Luke Waterfall, as detailed on their official club website.

Grimsby Town intend to keep hold of the centre-back ahead of next season.

The Mariners are back in the Football League and want their key defender to stick around.

Waterfall, 31, has been on the books at Blundell Park since 2019.

Important player for Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town brought the experienced defender in from Shrewsbury Town and he has since been ever-present, making 115 appearances in all competitions.

He has also chipped in with a useful 12 goals from the back which shows he is a threat from set pieces as well.

Keeping hold of Waterfall would be a big boost for Paul Hurst’s side as they prepare for life back in League Two.

He is an experienced player who has played just under 500 games in his career to date with previous spells at Scunthorpe United, Lincoln City, Macclesfield Town and Wrexham.

The Sheffield-born man has found a home at Grimsby Town now and the club will eagerly be awaiting to see if he puts pen-to-paper on an extension.

They published their retained list over the weekend as the dust settles after their promotion and they will be cutting ties with Luis Adlard, Luke Spokes, Scott Burgess, Giles Coke, Adam Crookes, Erico Sousa, Lenell John-Lewis, James McKeown, Daniel Rose and Max Wright.

Hurst hopes to keep hold of Michee Efete, Evan Khouri, Daniel Amos, Jordan Cropper, Ben Fox, Harry Clifton, Sean Scannell

and Ryan Taylor and they have all been offered deals as well as Waterfall.