Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is being lined up as Rangers’ number one option in the event Alfredo Morelos moves on, The Northern Echo has reported.

Sunderland striker Stewart’s performances over the 2021/22 campaign has seen him attract plenty of interest ahead of the summer.

Rangers, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United were all mentioned as potential suitors in a report from The Mirror last month (via the Sunderland Echo), while the Black Cats will be determined to keep him on board as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Now, a fresh report from The Northern Echo has provided insight on Scottish Premiership giants Rangers’ interest.

It is claimed that the Europa League runners-up have Sunderland star Stewart lined up as their number one option should Columbian talisman Morelos depart for pastures new this summer.

Morelos is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Ibrox, so a sale this summer would guarantee Rangers a fee for his services while holding onto him for too long could put them at risk of losing him for nothing this time next year.

Understandable interest…

Given just how good Stewart was for Sunderland last season, the interest in his services won’t come as a surprise to many.

The 25-year-old managed 26 goals and five assists in 53 games across all competitions over the 2021/22 season. He netted the decisive goal in the first leg of the Black Cats’ play-off semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday before securing a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the final with a 79th-minute strike.

Had Sunderland not won promotion, you would have fancied Stewart to make a step up without him. However, their promotion will surely act as a huge help in keeping him on board despite persisting interest from Rangers.