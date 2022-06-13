Hull City have brought in Jonathan Madden as their new Head of Academy Physical Performance, as per Training Ground Guru.

Hull City have swooped to lure their latest off-field addition from Leeds United.

Madden has spent the past 16 months at Elland Road but has now left for a new challenge in East Yorkshire.

He has posted the news on Twitter as well (see tweet below):

I am extremely excited to be starting my role next week at @HullCityAcademy as Head of Physical Performance 👏🏻👏🏻🟠⚫️ — Jonathan Madden (@jonnymadden24) June 9, 2022

New era at Hull City

These are exciting times for everyone involved with Hull City as the club prepares for their first full term under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers’ academy has been doing some great work over the past few years and Madden will be looking to continue that. The club finished 19th in the Championship table in this past campaign,

Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming and Harvey Cartwright have all broken into the first-team picture over the past couple of seasons and the next batch of youngsters will now be looking to follow suit.

Players such as Macauley Snelgrove, Jevon Mills, Matty Jacob and Josh Hinds are among the academy group who will be eyeing a pathway into the senior set-up soon.

Madden had an internship with Hull City back in 2010 in Sports Science and Strength and Conditioning before embarking on a nine-year spell at Middlesbrough.

He now finds himself back at Cottingham training ground via a detour in Leeds and will be looking forward to a new chapter in his career.