Chelsea and Norwich City are the latest sides to be linked with a move for MK Dons’ sought-after centre-back Harry Darling.

MK Dons brought Darling to Stadium MK in January 2021, and it’s safe to say he has made a good impression with the club.

The centre-back’s performances have seen him attract interest from the likes of Swansea City, Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the summer transfer window. Now, a report from Football League World has claimed new interest in his services has arisen.

Their report states that Darling has caught the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea and relegated Norwich City.

Brighton and Hove Albion are also mentioned as potential suitors in Football League World’s report, though they were first linked alongside Sheffield United in a report from Wales Online earlier this month.

Does a step up await?

Darling’s performances have certainly shown he is deserving of a step up and while he has the potential to go on and play in the Premier League, a jump straight up to Chelsea would be a real surprise – even with their need for a defensive revamp in mind.

A move up to the Championship or the lower echelons of the Premier League seems a logical next step for Darling to take.

He has proven he is a cut above the rest in League One and it would be intriguing to see how he fares at a higher level before making a huge jump up to one of Europe’s elite.