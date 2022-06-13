After appointing Michael Beale as manager, QPR now look to be going about their summer transfer business.

QPR took a few weeks to find Mark Warburton’s successor. There were some really uninspiring names being linked with the job but, on the whole, R’s fans are pleased with the appointment of former Aston Villa coach Beale.

It’s certainly a risky appointment for the club, and Beale already has plenty of work to do in this summer’s transfer window after adopting a relatively small squad.

But a couple of names have recently been linked with a move to West London, the first being Alex Cochrane.

The Sun reported over the weekend that QPR, Rotherham United and Luton Town are all vying to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion left-back.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Hearts and featured 31 times in the Scottish top flight, scoring twice and assisting as many.

Another name linked with QPR is Will Vaulks.

The Welsh midfielder is set to leave Cardiff City at the end of this month, and he’s recently been linked with Sheffield Wednesday.

But The Star is now reporting that the Owls face Championship competition from both Huddersfield Town and QPR for the signing of the 28-year-old.

Lastly, one player leaving QPR this summer is Charlie Austin. He’s been linked with a move to Reading ahead of his contract expiry this month, with reports now saying that he’d be open to joining the Berkshire club this summer.

There’s a lot for QPR fans to be excited about with Beale now at the helm. Getting the R’s to a position where they can genuinely challenge for promotion will be a long-term project however, with the squad in need of a lot of work this summer.