Cheltenham Town have confirmed the departure of manager Michael Duff, who is set to take up the vacant post as Barnsley boss.

Cheltenham Town confirmed on Monday morning that Duff would be moving on to pursue a new managerial opportunity, with their announcement coming shortly after Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer revealed on Twitter (see below) that a move to Barnsley is imminent.

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff will be leaving to join Barnsley #cfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) June 13, 2022

Barnsley finished rock bottom of the second tier in the 2021/22 campaign, they sat 11 points from safety after 46 games.

A number of candidates have been linked with the vacant position at Barnsley but it appears they’ve made up their mind.

Duff took Cheltenham Town to a 15th-placed finish in their first year in League One after winning League Two the year before.

After over 200 games at the helm Duff has taken the Robins to new heights and it would’ve been interesting to see how far he could’ve taken them had he stayed.

But no one can really blame him for making the move. His proposed new role at Barnsley will see them as one of the favourites to earn promotion and it will increase the likelihood that one day Duff may manage in the Championship.

The right fit?

Duff had been with Cheltenham Town since 2018 and over the course of his time at the helm he has a win percentage of 40.4%.

Cheltenham Town are the only club he has managed and the expectations at Barnsley will no doubt exceed anything he has been asked for before. But, that being said the squad quality he will inherit will be levels above what he is used to and it will be interesting to see how Duff handles a squad with high expectations.

Last year in League One will have given him a good taste of the third tier and he should know roughly what to expect from most teams now and this will work in his favour.

Now, with a Cheltenham Town departure confirmed, it seems all that remains is for Barnsley to announce his appointment.