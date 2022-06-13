Nuneaton Borough have signed Jaden Charles following his departure from Mansfield Town, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have swooped to land the defender on a free transfer.

Charles, 20, was released by the Stags at the end of the past season.

He spent time on loan with Nuneaton last term and has now returned to the Warwickshire club on a permanent basis.

Mansfield Town made tough decision

Mansfield Town made the tough decision to part company with the youngster and announced he was leaving on their retained list along with Ryan Burke, Nathan Caine, Keaton Ward, Ethan Hill and Tyrese Sinclair.

Charles made the move to Field Mill in March 2021 and was handed his first-team debut two months later in a League Two clash against Oldham Athletic.

He went on to play once more for Nigel Clough’s side and was given the green light to head out on loan last year for spells in the National League North at York City and and Hereford to get some experience under his belt.

The left-back then linked up with Nuneaton in December last year and ended up staying with the the Boro until the end of the season.

Charles rose up through the academy at Derby County and was a regular for the Rams at various youth levels before he left on a permanent basis for Mansfield Town.

He is now embarking on a new chapter at Liberty Way.