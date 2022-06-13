Fulham’s summer transfer window looks to have started with the signing of midfielder Almoatasembellah Al-Musrati.

Reports at the end of last week claimed that Al-Musrati was in London to finalise his move from Braga.

Fulham have been linked with a horde of potential new signings ahead of this summer’s transfer window and Al-Musrati could become the first of many.

The Whites are also said to be closing in on the signing of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer, but fresh reports are now linking the Londoners with Arsenal’s Bernd Leno.

Elsewhere, Fulham are thought to be reigniting their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Manor Solomon.

The winger had been linked with Fulham for a number of weeks before it was claimed that the deal had fallen through. Now though, Daily Mail say that Fulham are set to return for Solomon this summer.

Meanwhile, reports coming out of Portugal (via Sport Witness) say that Fulham are preparing an offer for Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi.

Fulham have been linked with a host of potential new left-back signings in recent weeks and Sanusi is the latest, with Fulham reportedly weighing up a €12milllion swoop.

Lastly, Preston North End are said to be closing in on the signing of departing Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie, who’s out of contract at Craven Cottage at the end of this month.

Fulham look ready to splash the cash once again this summer. But the club will need to ensure that they make some smart signings this time round, which can give Marco Silva the players required to stay in the Premier League for many years to come.