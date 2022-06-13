Hull City are tracking Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Hull City are the latest club to enter the race to land the attacker this summer.

Smith, 30, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Rotherham Advertiser‘s latest report mentions Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday as other suitors.

New Hull City target emerges

Hull City are preparing for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of Shota Arveladze.

These are exciting times for the East Yorkshire club and they are looking to compete at the top end of the Championship next term.

The Tigers are in need of some attacking reinforcements following Tom Eaves’ departure and Marcus Forss’ return to Brentford.

They could see Smith as someone to add more competition and depth to their options up top ahead of the next campaign.

The North East-born man has been with Rotherham United since 2018 and has been a great servant to the Millers since then.

Smith has made 210 appearances for Paul Warne’s side in all competitions to date and has scored 60 goals and gained 21 assists.

The North East-born man has helped them gain promotion from the third tier three times now and also played a key role in their Papa John’s Trophy win in April.

He is edging towards the exit door now though and Hull City are said to be keen.