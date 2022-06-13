Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed he has been pursuing Nathan Wood for two years, admitting he was close to signing him “a few times” while with MK Dons.

Swansea City are hoping some fresh additions this summer will help left them up the Championship table and back towards where they feel they belong.

They haven’t wasted any time in adding new faces either, with defensive duo Ola Wasiri Williams and Middlesbrough academy graduate Wood already agreeing moves to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Now, shortly after the announcement of Wood’s arrival, Swansea City boss Martin has revealed his long-term admiration for the 20-year-old.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 36-year-old revealed he has been interested in signing Wood for the last two years, admitting he was close to signing him on more than one occasion during his time in charge of League One side MK Dons.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Nathan is a player I have wanted for two years now, I have been close to signing him a few times when I was at MK Dons.

“So, to actually have him here is great and I think he will add a lot to us in terms of his athleticism, and he brings a huge hunger and desire to play games.”

Bidding to kick on…

There’s no doubt that the Middlesbrough-born centre-back is one to watch out for in the years to come.

He has long been one of Boro’s more promising academy graduates but loan spells with Hibernian and Crewe Alexandra have failed to bear fruit. Wood has 14 appearances for Middlesbrough’s first-team to his name and, as Martin went on to say himself, he has all the attributes to become a high-quality defender.

As a former defender, Martin will be hoping to pass on his expertise to get help get the best out of Wood and maximise his potential to leave Middlesbrough thinking of what could have been for him at the Riverside.