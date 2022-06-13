Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans look to have gotten well underway in the past week.

Middlesbrough will be looking to build on their 7th place finish in the last Championship campaign. Chris Wilder gave the club a shot at the top-six upon his November arrival, but Boro eventually placed five points outside the play-off places.

The next season though could be a big one. A big showing in this summer’s transfer window is needed first, and Boro’s fortunes in this transfer window could hinge on their sale of Djed Spence.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Spurs and Boro had agreed a £20million fee for Spence. However, trusted Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold says that’s not the case, but that talks will intensity early this week.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough were linked with a few potentially exciting transfers over the weekend.

Alan Nixon said that Boro are set to approach Manchester United regarding the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton – Wilder looks set to reshuffle his goalkeeping department this summer, with Boro said to be closing in on the signing of Northampton Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts, and with Reading thought to be keen on Joe Lumley.

Lastly, Boro have reportedly joined the race to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

Reports say that Wilder is keen to bring the midfielder in on loan this summer, with their Championship rivals West Brom having also been mentioned alongside the 24-year-old.

There’s a lot going on at Boro then. It looks like Wilder’s summer plans could depend on the sale of Spence, and so the earlier that goes through, the earlier Middlesbrough can start to bring in new players.