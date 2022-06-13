Derby County defender Curtis Davies says he would be open to joining Leyton Orient.

Derby County are facing an uncertain future which means the centre-back is unsure where he will be playing his football next season.

Davies, 37, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with Championship pair Bristol City and Hull City.

Davies has provided this latest on his situation on TalkSPORT (quotes via Hull Live):

“If this summer retired me I would probably leave the game with bit of bitterness, and that’s not to say I probably could get a club.

“Of course, of some standard, yes, but I do have aspirations of what I want to do in the game and the only other club I’d be listening to is Leyton Orient, because Leyton Orient is my club. Richie Wellens is a friend of mine and he’s the manager so maybe I will end up at Orient.”

“It’s the only thing that is on my list that I want to do before I retire, but my head now is I want to play as high as possible and at a level where I feel I can play and compete. So, ultimately, if those offers come then I’ll have to think about them.”

Leyton Orient move?

Leyton Orient will be playing their football in League Two again next season and are currently preparing for Richie Wellens’ first full campaign at the helm.

He is a manager who knows what he is doing at that level and won promotion with Swindon Town a couple of years ago.

Signing Davies would be a big statement of intent by the O’s and he would add bags of experience into their ranks.

He has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date and has played for the likes of Wimbledon, Luton Town, Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Hull City in the past.

Derby County swooped to sign him back in 2017 and he has been a great servant to the Rams since then, playing 151 games in all competitions.

Davies enjoyed plenty of game time last term under Wayne Rooney but his situation is up in the air right now.