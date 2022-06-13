Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett is wanted by League One clubs, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers’ youngster has alerted attention from teams in the third tier.

Garrett, 19, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and sides in the division below are keen to take him on loan ahead of next season.

Rovers have a big decision to make on what to do with him this summer.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate

Garrett has been on the books of the Lancashire outfit for the past eight years and has risen up through their academy having previously been with Merseyside pair Everton and Liverpool.

He has been a regular for Rovers at various youth levels over the past few years and penned his first professional contract back in 2020.

The former England youth international is still waiting on his first-team debut for the Championship side but has been involved with their senior team having played last year in pre-season.

Blackburn Rovers have seen a few players make the step up from the academy over recent years in Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rankin-Costello, Dan Butterworth, John Buckley and Scott Wharton.

Garrett will be hoping to follow suit over the next couple of years but is being eyed in League One now. A temporary switch would enable him to get some useful regular game time under his belt to boost his development, as opposed to playing U23s football.