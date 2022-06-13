Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed on Twitter the club ‘tried to buy’ Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer last summer.

Peterborough United’s 2021/22 campaign was one the club will want to forget, while young striker Archer announced himself on the senior stage in an impressive loan spell with Preston North End.

After impressive for Aston Villa’s U23s and in the EFL Cup, the 20-year-old managed seven goals in 20 outings for the Lilywhites over the second half of the season.

Now, as revealed by Posh chairman MacAnthony, the two’s paths could have crossed if they had their way.

When asked on Twitter about interest in Archer prior to his Deepdale loan, the key Peterborough United figure revealed that they ‘tried to buy’ him last summer. He said:

No bud not this season. Yep tried to buy Cam last summer. What a talent 👌🏻 https://t.co/Yxt1pAFFxf — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 11, 2022

An eyebrow-raising revelation

Archer was already seen as a top prospect last summer even before his impressive breakthrough and strong spell with Preston North End, so a permanent move to Peterborough United would have been a real eyebrow-raiser.

The striker certainly fits the profile of player Posh tend to target as a promising, hungry youngster. A move would have been a seriously strong coup for the London Road outfit and it would have been interesting to see how they would have fared in the Championship with him in the side.

Alas, Posh are now gearing up for life back in League One and Archer will be looking to prove himself on the senior stage once again as he continues his development and bids to maximise his sky-high potential.