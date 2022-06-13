Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter says his focus is on having a rest this pre-season, after a long-haul season for the youngster.

Lewis-Potter has become one of the most in-demand names in the Football League.

Heading into this summer’s transfer window, reports have linked the 21-year-old with all of Bournemouth, Brentford, Southampton and West Ham, with reports last week (via HullLive) adding Everton and Wolves to that list.

But speaking to HullLive about his future, Lewis-Potter – who is currently away on international duty with England’s U21 side – said when asked if his focus is on resting after England’s Euro U21 qualification games:

“Yes, it probably is. I’ve played every single minute for Hull this season and enjoyed every minute of it. Now I’ve been with England, it’s about preparing for these games and getting through them. Right now, we’ve got one more game left and we want to finish that strongly.

“After that I just want to get my legs up, really. It’s been a long old season and I think I deserve a bit of a rest.”

Last season in the Championship, Lewis-Potter scored 12 goals and assisted three. He’s now a key member of the England U21 set up, scoring his first international goal in the 5-0 win over Kosovo on Friday night.

The Tigers will be returning to pre-season in the coming weeks. But after such a long season for Lewis-Potter, and with so much speculation regarding his future, he’ll be in need of a well-deserved rest.

A late summer move on the cards?

Given the above then, if Lewis-Potter is to move on this summer then that move could come about later in the transfer window.

And that would come as a huge blow to Hull City – if they lose Lewis-Potter then they’ll surely have to find a suitable replacement ahead of the next season, which will be a difficult task.

Everything looks to be up in the air right now. With so many teams having been linked though, it would be very surprising if we don’t see any more speculation regarding Lewis-Potter this summer.