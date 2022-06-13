Huddersfield Town and QPR are interested in signing departing Cardiff City man Will Vaulks, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The midfielder is leaving Cardiff City this summer and has a big decision to make on his next move.

Vaulks, 28, will officially become a free agent at the end of the month.

The Sheffield Star claim Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Stoke City are also in the frame to land him.

Huddersfield Town and QPR keen?

Huddersfield Town are dusting themselves down following their play-off final loss to Nottingham Forest last month.

The Terriers’ recruitment over the past couple of years has been impressive and they could see Vaulks as their next free transfer addition to bolster their midfield ranks.

They have also swooped into the transfer market to sign defender Will Boyle back from League One side Cheltenham Town so this far this summer.

QPR, on the other hand, are gearing up for their first full campaign under the management of Michael Beale and he will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Vaulks is a proven performer at Championship level and has been on the books with the Bluebirds for the past three seasons, making exactly 100 appearances for the Welsh side in all competitions.

He has also played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Falkirk and Rotherham United in the past and will be embarking on a new chapter in his career somewhere else.