Tottenham Hotspur reporter Alasdair Gold says that talks between Spurs and Djed Spence will intensify this week.

Spence continues to be linked with a move to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

The London club have been linked with Spence throughout the year and as we approach the 2022/23 season, it looks like Spurs are ready to pounce for the Middlesbrough man.

Reports in national press over the weekend claimed that Spurs had agreed a £20million fee with Boro for the right wing-back.

But Gold said on his YouTube channel that those reports are ‘wide of the mark’. He said (via HITC):

“Reports of a fee being agreed are wide of the mark. Talks are not at an advanced stage, yet. What I have been told is that things are expected to develop early this week. Monday, Tuesday, things will start to kick on.”

Despite Gold ruling out those reports of a deal being agreed, it looks like a fee in the region of £20million will be the final fee.

A £20million price tag has long been mentioned in this transfer pursuit and for all parties – Spurs, Spence and Middlesbrough – it’s a good move.

Summer spending money…

Reports earlier in the month revealed that Boro boss Chris Wilder will potentially be given the Spence millions to bolster his side in this summer’s transfer window.

Middlesbrough finish in 7th last season, and so Wilder will want to add some quality to his ranks and take Boro one step further next season.

A £20million fee for Spence will give Wilder plenty enough money to go out and bring in some fresh blood, though time is steadily running out before we reach the start of the 2022/23 season.