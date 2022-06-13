Fulham are planning a €12m transfer swoop for 25-year-old Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi, reports from Portugal have claimed.

Fulham’s bid to prepare for life in the Premier League will hopefully see some fresh faces come through the doors at Craven Cottage.

A host of names have already been linked with the Cottagers and now that the summer transfer window is officially open, it will be hoped some early ground came be made up on the recruitment front.

Plenty of left-backs have been linked with Fulham. Javi Galan, Alex Moreno and Arthur Masuaku are among those to be mentioned as targets and now, the Cottagers have been credited with interest in Porto man Sanusi.

As per Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticas (via Sport Witness), Fulham ‘intend’ to make an offer of €12m (around £10.2m) for the left-sided Nigerian defender. However, the report goes on to state Porto will not let Sanusi move on for less than €20m (around £17.1m).

More on Sanusi…

The Lagos-born defender, who turns 25 today (Monday), has spent his entire career to date playing in Portugal.

He started out with Gil Vicente before joining loan club SC Mirandela permanently, earning a move to CD Santa Clara in 2019. After 26 appearances in his solitary season for the club, Sanusi earned a move to Liga Portugal giants Porto, who he remains with today.

Since then, Sanusi has played 81 times for the club, chipping in with five goals and one assist and becoming a Nigeria regular in the process.

He still has three years remaining on his contract with Dragoes and given his prevalent role in the club’s starting XI, Porto are seemingly showing no interest in letting him go on the cheap amid Fulham’s interest.