Blackburn Rovers are expected to appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as their next manager within the next 48 hours, reports Sky Sports.

Blackburn Rovers’ lengthy search for a manager is set to conclude within the next two days.

Sky Sports are reporting that Rovers are set to announce Tomasson, 45, as their next boss – the Dane played for the likes of Newcastle United, Feyenoord, AC Milan and more during his playing career, and most recently spent time in charge of Swedish side Malmo.

As a manager, Tomasson has had spells in charge of Dutch sides Excelsior and Roda. He only oversaw 42 games combined in charge of the two clubs, then spending time as assistant manager with Vitesse Arnhem and the Danish national side.

In January 2020, Tomasson took charge of Malmo. In little under two years with the club, Tomasson won two Swedish league titles and guided them to the Champions League group stages during his second season at the club.

He left after winning his second league title in December 2021, and now he looks set for his first managerial role in England with Blackburn said to be closing in on the appointment.

A good appointment?

Tomasson doesn’t have as much experience as some of the managers who’ve been linked with Blackburn over the past few weeks. But he showed during his time in charge of Malmo that he has a winning mentality and a modern approach to the game.

It’s certainly a risk for Blackburn. But this appointment, combined with their appointment of Gregg Broughton as director of football, shows a change in momentum for Rovers, which should have fans excited for the future.