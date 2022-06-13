Sheffield Wednesday’s fight to keep Josh Windass looks to have ended for now as The Star states Atletico Talleres are set to end their pursuit for his services.

Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to return to the Championship at the first time of asking will surely have raised some questions regarding their star players’ futures at the club.

Among those already linked with a summer departure is star forward Windass, who emerged as a target for Argentinian side Atletico Talleres after an injury-hit campaign at Hillsborough.

The Owls turned down a bid for the 28-year-old last month and now, a fresh update has emerged on the saga.

According to The Star, Atletico Talleres are set to bring an end to their pursuit of Windass, who Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore sees as an important part of his plans for the new season.

A key role to play

Sheffield Wednesday did well to earn a place in the League One play-offs in the season just concluded, and they did so without one of their main talismen in the form of Windass.

He was sidelined for much of the 2021/22 season but managed four goals and one assist in his nine League One outings.

If the Owls can maintain the services of Windass this summer and keep him fully fit, the former Rangers and Wigan Athletic man could do some serious damage in League One.

Fending off interest from Atletico Talleres has made their stance clear on their bid to keep key players.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping this can continue over the summer as Moore bids to keep his standout stars while adding some fresh faces.