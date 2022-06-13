Fulham have revived their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk ace Manor Solomon and hope to seal a deal this week, the Daily Mail has reported.

Fulham were said to be closing in on a deal to sign Solomon back in April.

However, it emerged that their pursuit of the Israeli international looked set to collapse and new clubs were entering the battle to secure his signature.

But now, a fresh report from the Daily Mail has provided a new update on the situation.

It is claimed that Fulham’s deal to sign Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £5.9m move is now back on track. The Cottagers are hoping they can seal the move for the 22-year-old this week as they bid to waste no time in their efforts to prepare for life back in the Premier League under Marco Silva’s management.

Filling the gap left by Carvalho…

Losing Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool may have been expected by many at Fulham this summer, so recruiting a player to replace him will have been of the utmost importance at Craven Cottage.

The bid to sign Solomon is certainly a step in the right direction. Like Carvalho, he can play in behind the striker as a number 10 or out on the left-wing. It will be hoped he can adjust to English football quickly and hit the ground running for Silva’s side.

Solomon isn’t quite as much of a goal threat as Carvalho with a record of 22 goals in 106 games.

However, he has plenty of experience at the top having sustained his place in the Israel squad since earning his first call-up in 2018 and has played Champions League football for Shakhtar. Not only that, but he has time to get better and better at only 22.

Should a deal get done, Fulham fans will be excited to see how Solomon fares.