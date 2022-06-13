Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race for Derby County prodigy Malcolm Ebiowei, Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are among the sides to have been credited with interest in Derby County forward Ebiowei this summer.

The 19-year-old talent’s promising performances in his breakthrough year with the Rams have seen him draw high praise, and with his deal expiring at the end of this month and Derby County’s ownership situation cast into uncertainty again, a free transfer exit could beckon.

Now, with the summer transfer window officially open, trusted reporter Romano has issued an update.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano stated that it is Manchester United and Crystal Palace who are ‘leading’ the race for his signature. He adds that Premier League looks to be his most likely destination despite also attracting interest from French side AS Monaco.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC AS Monaco asked for him too but he’s expected to stay in Premier League – Man Utd and Palace are leading the race. #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022

Another one to watch…

Derby County’s financial situation has seen them forced to dip into the academy to bring players into the first-team, and Ebiowei is among those to make the step up and impress when given the chance.

The 19-year-old Dutchman’s impressive performances for the Rams’ U18s and U23s has seen him become a regular in 2020.

He played in 16 Championship games for Wayne Rooney’s side last season, chipping in with one goal and two assists. The standout display came in in a 2-0 win over Blackpool, in which he scored his first senior goal and provided the assist for the other.

Ebiowei certainly looks to have a big future in the game, but it remains to be seen where he is plying his trade come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.