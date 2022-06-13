Derby County’s new owner will need to start paying off the Rams’ creditors within ten days of them taking control of the club, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Derby County are in the position that they currently find themselves in after a horrible season last time out.

After falling foul of the EFL’s FFP regulations, Derby County were docked a total of 21 points. This played a massive part in their eventual relegation to League One.

Aside from that, there were the matters of two failed takeovers and also an administration to contend with.

With all this mounting, there was hope that it could all be over when American businessman – Chris Kirchner – came onto the scene.

Kirchner arrival provides hope but takeover still drags

American crypto-businessman Kirchner was granted exclusivity as administrator Quantuma’s preferred bidder to buy Derby County.

However, despite satisfying the EFL of his ability to provide funds, he failed to meet a 5pm deadline on June 10th to complete the deal.

That meant his preferred bidder status and exclusivity slipped and it opened up opportunities to other interested parties.

The upshot of all of this is that Derby County’s takeover still drags on.

EFL being proactive in setting deadline

Obviously, there are going to be critical comments being passed back and forth as to why Kirchner’s deal to secure Derby County was not carried through.

Some of this is bound to land at Kirchner’s feet and also at the feet of the EFL themselves. Apportioning blame always sees this happen.

The EFL are being proactive in their expectation that whoever takes control of Derby County has just ten days to get their house in order. This is so that the club’s creditors can start to be paid back, Nixon says in his report.

All that Derby County fans will be wanting is a quick resolution to a takeover saga and some stability.