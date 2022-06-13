Alan Nixon has revealed that Bristol Rovers are considering a move to bring Luke McCormick back to the club.

McCormick spent time on loan with the Gas during the 2020/21 season and was a shining light despite the club’s relegation into League Two.

The 23-year-old midfielder made 42 appearances scoring six times and assisting twice, but his impressive form was not enough to prevent the Pirates from slipping into the fourth tier.

A move to AFC Wimbledon beckoned as he left the Blues permanently after a 16-year affiliation with the club.

Despite the most productive campaign of his career, scoring eight and assisting nine times, McCormick was drawn into another relegation battle which saw the Dons relegated from League One.

With Rovers and the Wombles swapping places in the English Football Pyramid, manager Joey Barton seeks a move for the playmaker as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of returning to the third tier.

A potential rising star to add quality to the Gas?

Surprisingly teams higher up have not taken notice of the former Chelsea man’s progress in the last two seasons after showing great maturity to perform in consecutively testing situations at the basement of League One.

McCormick has a proven track record at performing for struggling sides, but the Pirates are a group seemingly on the way up, and a return may benefit his career further.

One issue for Barton is that McCormick is currently under contract at Plough Lane, so any attempt at a move would likely require a fee, and the Dons will not want to lose a vital asset cheaply.

However, a short-term investment in a promising youngster may benefit the Gas long-term in what is a potentially excellent acquisition.