Reports from earlier today explained that Joel Dixon could leave Bolton Wanderers and return to Barrow if the Trotters secured the services of Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The above report came via an article from Alan Nixon with Nixon saying a loan move rested on Bolton acquiring youngster Trafford.

Trafford, of course, spent the second half of last season on loan at the University of Bolton Stadium with the Trotters.

This scenario is something that respected Bolton Wanderers reporter Marc Iles has commented about on his personal Twitter feed.

Iles comments on the Bolton-Trafford-Barrow-Dixon situation

Iles, who is chief football writer at the Bolton News, is aware of the rumours flying around.

He chose to address them as follows on his Twitter page:

And it's a very strong 'IF' on the Dixon to Barrow link. From what I hear, not a starter. #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) June 12, 2022

Iles saying Dixon heading back to Barrow is “not a starter” would tend to suggest that a local reporter with local knowledge would be one to trust on the matter.

Dixon and his season with Bolton Wanderers

Dixon joined Bolton Wanderers at the opening of the July 2021 transfer window, arriving from Barrow.

He’d been with the Cumbrians for five years, joining them on a free transfer from Sunderland in 2015.

Last season for the Trotters, Dixon made 29 appearances across all competitions, conceding 42 times and keeping seven clean sheets.

Dixon started the season as Bolton’s no.1 but was replaced by 19-year-old Trafford who saw out the remainder of their games after his January arrival.

28-year-old Dixon would be entering into the final year of his two-year deal come to the start of next season.

Thoughts?

It’s a difficult one is this. First, you have national journalist Alan Nixon and his report balanced against local reporter Marc Iles and his insight.

Then, there is little doubt that if Bolton Wanderers do manage to land James Trafford on a season-long loan deal, Joel Dixon would be unlikely to get much game time.

That, of course, would lead to questions of whether a return to Barrow and Holker Street would be best for Dixon.

At the moment, according to Iles, it doesn’t look to be a scenario with much promise in it.