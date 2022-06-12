Altrincham have signed Jake Cooper following his departure from Rotherham United, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have opted to snap up the defender on a permanent basis after his loan spell there.

Cooper, 21, was released by Rotherham United at the end of the last season.

He has now swiftly landed himself a new move on a free transfer ahead of the next campaign.

Rotherham United made tough decision

Rotherham United have made the tough decision to part company with the centre-back this summer following their promotion from League One.

The Millers published their retained list last month and announced that the youngster would be leaving along with Jacob Gratton, Freddie Ladapo, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock and Mickel Miller.

Cooper was loaned out to Altrincham to get some more experience under his belt in February and ended up spending the rest of the last campaign with the National League outfit, playing 12 times for the North West club.

He moved to the AESSEAL New York Stadium back in 2015 having previously played for Sheffield United and he went on to play three first-team games for Paul Warne’s side.

The Burnley-born man also had loan spells away from the South Yorkshire outfit at Hartlepool United and Darlington to get some game time.

Cooper will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career at Altrincham and will be pleased to have sorted himself out a transfer so quickly.