Portsmouth are not interested in Luton Town striker Danny Hylton, as detailed in a report by The News.

Portsmouth are not pursuing a move for the Championship man in this transfer window.

Hylton, 33, has been linked with the Hampshire outfit along with fellow League One pair Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town in a report by Football Insider.

However, he is not understood to be a target for Danny Cowley’s side.

Not a target for Portsmouth

Portsmouth are preparing for another season in League One and are in need of a striker following George Hirst’s return to parent club Leicester City following the expiration of his loan deal.

Hylton is a vastly experienced forward and you can see why he has been linked with a switch to Fratton Park with his contract up at the end of the month.

He doesn’t fit the profile of player Pompey are targeting at this moment in time though.

It has also been revealed that Ipswich Town are not after him either, with TWTD pouring cold water on the Tractor Boys’ reported interest earlier this week.

The door has now swung open for Charlton Athletic to make a move if their new boss, Ben Garner, is wanting some striking reinforcements following his switch from Swindon Town.

Hylton has been on the books at Luton Town for six years now and has helped the Bedfordshire outfit rise from League Two to the second tier during his time at the club.